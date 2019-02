Indian officials inspect the crash site of a Hawk aircraft of 'Suryakiran' aerobatic team belonging to the Indian Air Force after it crashed at the outskirts of Yelahanka air base during rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India-2019' in Bangalore, India, 19 February 2019. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian officials seal the crash site of a Hawk aircraft of 'Suryakiran' aerobatic team belonging to the Indian Air Force after it crashed at the outskirts of Yelahanka air base during rehearsal ahead of 'Aero India-2019' in Bangalore, India, 19 February 2019. EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A pilot with the Indian Air Force has died and another two were injured Tuesday when the aircraft in which they were flying collided mid-air as part of a rehearsal for an upcoming aerobatic performance, officials said.

The crash took place during exercises over the southern city of Bangalore on Tuesday morning, a day before the start of the Aero India air show.