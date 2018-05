A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Information Ministry shows Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C-R) talking with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C-L) at the prime minister office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAFIZ ITAM/MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT

India's prime minister on Thursday met with his Malaysian counterpart, as he continued a tour of Southeast Asian nations.

After a two-day visit to Indonesia, Narendra Modi traveled to Malaysia, where he held a meeting with the newly-elected prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.