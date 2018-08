Indian people use a boat to rescue an elderly man in the flooded water in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A pig that was swept away in the floods is rescued by a local resident at Varapuzha Kochi, Kerala state, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

The Indian prime minister on Saturday visited the southern state of Kerala to review the situation caused by worst floods in the state in a century that have left at least 164 dead and over 220,000 evacuated.

"In a meeting convened to assess the flood situation in the State, CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the State has suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore (around $2.8 billion) as per initial assessment," Vijayan's office said on its Twitter account.