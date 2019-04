The house in which the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was born in Vadnagar, in western India, on April 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Noemí Jabois

The kindergarten room in which the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, allegedly studied in Vadnagar, in western India, on April 20, 2019.

A man looks at the remnant of the tea stall in which the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, allegedly sold tea as a child with his father at the Vadnagar train station in western India on April 20, 2019.

The small, historic town of Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat in western India began voting Tuesday in the third phase of the general elections, with a majority rooting for their most illustrious son, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a second term in power as leader of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party.

The town, that lies 112 kilometers from the capital Ahmedabad, still remembers Modi as the child, who sold tea and swam every morning in the lake.