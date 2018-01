Policemen and firefighters inspect a damaged bus at the site of a bomb blast in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, July. 26, 2008. EPA-EFE/STR

People take photographs with their mobile phones at the site of a bomb blast in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat state, Jul. 26, 2008. EPA-EFE/STR

India's most wanted terrorist, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, has been arrested in Delhi, Indian police said on Monday.

Police have linked Qureshi with the series of explosions in the western state of Gujarat in July 2008, which killed 49, and in New Delhi two months later, which caused 24 deaths when five blasts took place in crowded commercial areas.