The shoes of a student lie near the mangled remains of a school bus after it fell into a gorge near Gurchal village, near Nurpur in Kangra district, India, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

Indian health worker arranges the bodies of the victims of a bus accident, after an autopsy was performed, at city hospital in Kangra district, India, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

People inspect the mangled remains of a school bus after it fell in a gorge near Gurchal village in Kangra district, India, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

At least 27 people, including 23 children, died when a school bus crashed in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The bus, which was carrying 38 passengers, plunged into a gorge around 3.30 pm on Monday at a hill station in the Kangra district of the Himalayan province.