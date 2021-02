Kolkata (India), 02/08/2019.- An Indian student delivers his speech during a protest campaign against Unnao rape case, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, India, 02 August 2019. The protest campaign was organized by the women forum and students of different universities in Kolkata. People staged various protests to bring attention to rape cases and violence against women in India. They demand justice for victim and death penalty for the accused BJP leader Kuldeep Sing Senger. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

New Delhi (India), 19/02/2021.- Members of the All India Students Association shout slogans against the Uttar Pradesh state government during a protest in New Delhi, India 19 February 2021. A protest was held after Dalit girls, aged 13 and 16, found dead on their family'Äôs field in Unnao, of Uttar Pradesh state. (Protestas, Nueva Delhi) EFE/EPA/STR

The Indian police said on Wednesday that the poisoning of three teenagers from the Dalit community - the marginalized outcasts of the Hindu society - in a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which led to the death of two of them, was carried out by a jilted suitor, after the eldest girl rejected him on Valentine's Day.