Members of Sikh community hold a placard reading 'We Want Justice' as they take part in a protest in New Delhi, May 02, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A Sikh man of the armed Sikh order Nihang shows his pet Shikra or Little Banded Goshawk (Accipiter badius) bird during a religious procession on 'Fateh Divas' or 'Victory Day' in Amritsar, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A senior Indian politician was Monday sentenced to life for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that left thousands from the religious minority community dead in the aftermath of the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Delhi High Court overturned a 2013 lower court decision of acquitting Sajjan Kumar, 73, who belongs to the Indian National Congress.