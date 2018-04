Members of the Kashmiri Lawyers Club hold placards as they take part in a signature campaign seeking justice in the rape and murder case of a girl, in Srinagar, India, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Members of Karnataka State Child and Women Protection Board, students, social activists, and NGOs hold placards and shouts slogans during a candel light vigil as they condemn and call for justice in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl, in Bangalore, India, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

The president of India on Wednesday said the rape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl was shameful, a week after the case grabbed headlines and led to nationwide protests.

An eight-year-old member of the nomadic Muslim Bakarwal tribe was kidnapped in January in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, and was allegedly drugged and gang-raped for days before she was killed.