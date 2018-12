Armed honor guards march during a welcome ceremony for Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (L) and Myanmar's President Win Myint speak during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA/HEIN HTET

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) speaks with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/THET AUNG/ POOL

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (R, front) and Myanmar's President Win Myint review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony in Naypyitaw, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

The Indian president on Tuesday held talks with his Myanmar counterpart at the presidential house in Naypyitaw to boost ties between the two neighbors amid uncertainty about thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled their homes to take refuge in India.

President Ram Nath Kovind began on Monday his five-day visit to Myanmar where he met State Counselor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.