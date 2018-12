Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (C) gestures as he arrives at the Sule Shangrila Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (R) accepts flowers as he arrives at the Sule Shangrila Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (R) and his spouse arrive at the Sule Shangrila Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (C) is welcomed as he arrives at the Sule Shangrila Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

The Indian president on Wednesday launched a cellphone app for farmers and dedicated a center to promote agricultural research and education in Myanmar, where he was making a five-day state visit.

Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Myanmar on Monday to boost ties between the two neighbors in sectors such as energy, communication, investment and agriculture.