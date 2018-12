An armed policeman stands guard in front of Kali Temple prior to the visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

India President Ram Nath Kovind (C) visits the tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal king, in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Savita Kovind (2-R), wife of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal king Bahadur Shah Zafar, in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The Indian president on Thursday paid his respects to the tomb of the last Mughal emperor, who ruled India in the 19th century and was exiled to Rangoon, now Yangon, by British colonial rulers.

Ram Nath Kovind, who is on the last day of his five-day trip to Myanmar that began Monday, also visited a temple dedicated to Hindu goddess Kali, built by Tamil immigrants in 1871.