A handout photo made available by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India shows the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a welcoming ceremony in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/INDIAN MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

The prime minister of India arrived on Friday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where he was due to hold an informal summit with the president of China following a year of escalating bilateral tensions.

Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Hubei Provincial Museum on Friday and will dine with Xi Jinping on the eve of their meeting on Saturday.