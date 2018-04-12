The prime minister of India on Thursday kept a day-long fast to protest against the stalling of the parliament by opposition parties, which have boycotted debates for weeks to oppose government polices and in turn accused the government of being responsible for the deadlock.

Both houses of the Indian parliament have been practically paralyzed since Mar. 5 as opposition lawmakers have kept protesting by shouting, chanting slogans and made it impossible to hear speeches, with the sessions getting postponed repeatedly.