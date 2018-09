Peace Nobel laureate of 2007, Rajendra Kumar Pachauri, takes part in the press conference 'Climate Change and its Impacts. The need of urgent action', in Cancun, Mexico, Sep. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alonso Cupul

A court in New Delhi on Friday charged an Indian scientist with sexual harassment, the lawyers told EFE.

Rajendra Kumar Pachauri was the former chairman of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.