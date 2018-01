An Indian Muslim member of Jamiat Ulama-e-Maharashtra holds placard which reads 'Interference in Muslim Personal Law cannot be Tolerated' during a protest against the implementation of a uniform civil code law, in Mumbai, India, Oct. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian Muslims women from the women India movement hold anti triple talaq bill placards and shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi, India, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives along with other cabinet ministers at Parliament House in New Delhi, India, Jan. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HARISH TYAGI

The upper house of the Indian parliament on Friday postponed the passage of a law which would criminalize the Muslim practice of "triple talaq," which allows a husband to end his marriage unilaterally and instantly, after the bill failed to get the necessary support.

The law, which stipulates up to 3 years in jail for the practice, will be debated when the house reopens at the end of January.