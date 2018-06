A Sikh man distributes free copies of books on Operation Blue Star after a memorial for hundreds of people who were killed in the Operation Blue Star in 1984, Amritsar, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Rapid Action Force (RAF) security personnel stand alert outside closed shops near the Golden Temple during a shutdown call given by radical Sikh organization 'Dal Khalsa' on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star of 1984 in Amritsar, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian cyclist rides past closed shops in old city area during a shutdown call given by radical Sikh organization 'Dal Khalsa' on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star of 1984 in Amritsar, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Supporters of radical Sikh organizations shout pro-Khalistan slogans after a memorial for hundreds of people who were killed in the Operation Blue Star in 1984, at the Akaal Takhat, the highest temporal seat for the Sikhs, within the Golden Temple premises, the holiest of Sikh shrines in Amritsar, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A Sikh woman (C), shouts religious slogans as Sikhs gather in large numbers to attend a memorial for the hundreds of people who were killed in the Operation Blue Star in 1984, in Amritsar, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sikhs gather in large numbers to attend a memorial for the hundreds of people who were killed in the Operation Blue Star in 1984, at the Akaal Takhat, the highest temporal seat for the Sikhs, within the Golden Temple premises, the holiest of Sikh shrines in Amritsar, India, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

The streets of old Amritsar were deserted on Wednesday, as shops and markets were closed due to a shutdown call by a radical Sikh organization to mark the anniversary of a controversial 1984 Indian military offensive in the state.

Sikhs in the northwest Indian state, led by the single largest representative body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), marked the 34th anniversary of the military offensive, codenamed Operation Blue Star, with prayers and religious readings.