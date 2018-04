An Indian woman named Shilpi, and a co-accused in a rape case outside the Jodhpur jail, which was converted into a court on Apr. 25, 2018 to pronounce verdict in a rape case against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian security forces stand guard outside the Jodhpur jail, which was converted into a court on Apr. 25, 2018 to pronounce the verdict against self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, accused of raping a minor. EPA-EFE/STR

An Indian court Wednesday convicted Asaram Bapu, a self-styled godman, to life in prison for raping a 16-year old girl in one of his ashrams, or meditation centers, in 2013.

The other two accused in the case were handed out 20 years in jail, while two others were acquitted, the victim's family lawyer, Manish Vyas told EFE, adding that he is yet to receive the complete ruling.