Indian activists and members from the national interest groups which are linked to India’s main opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold placard during protest against the unrest in India’s northeastern state of Assam, in New Delhi, India, Aug. 18, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE

Around 4 million people have been left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft in India's northeastern Assam province, made public on Monday, after a census that sought to identify Indian citizens in the region and leave out undocumented immigrants.

"Twenty-eight million have been found eligible for inclusion in the draft (NRC) out of the total 32 million applicants," said Sailesh, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, during a press conference.