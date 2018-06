Rajola (92) reacts as she talks about the mass migration and how she was left behind in the Charawal village of Sagar district in Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Locked doors of a traditional Indian house is seen after the mass migration in Charawal village of Sagar district in Bundelkhand region, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Unmarried Indian man named Babu Lal poses in his house at Malhar village Chhatarpur in Bundelkhand region, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Unmarried 53 years old man Gore Lal is seen at his house in Shobha village Chhatarpur Bundelkhand,+Madhya Pradesh, India, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Unmarried man Jagdeesh Yadav shows the only but dried up well at Shobha village Chhatarpur in Bundelkhand region, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

A group of Indian women collect water from a well outside a village at Chhatarpur in Bundelkhand+region, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian women walk towards their villages carrying pots filled with water in Chokka village Rahatgarh, Bundelkhand region, Madhya Pradesh, India, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

As the sun glared down ferociously Friday morning, groups of Indian women walked toward their villages with pots of water balanced precariously on their heads.

They walked a few kilometers to the neighboring village of Malhar in Chhatarpur in Bundelkhand region, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, that is currently reeling from an acute water shortage, to collect the water for use at home.