An Indian police man checks the speed of oncoming vehicles using a speed radar gun in an area blanketed with heavy dust and pollution in Amritsar, India, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Commuters drive through an area blanketed with heavy dust and pollution in Amritsar, India, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A street light is switched on as sun peeps through haze and pollution cover in Amritsar, India, Jun. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

People in Amritsar in the northern Indian state of Punjab Friday woke up to a thick cover of dust and smog, drastically reducing the air quality in the city.

Commuters drove slowly amid the grey haze that hung heavy over the city, prompting authorities to switch on street lights in the daytime, an efe-epa journalist reports.