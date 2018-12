Indian farmers and agricultural workers march along a road during the second day of protests in New Delhi, India, demanding waiver of farm loans, Nov 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian farmers and agricultural workers participate in a protest march in New Delhi, demanding waiver of farm loans, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Agricultural activists on Tuesday welcomed moves by new governments in two central Indian states to waive billion-dollar farm loans to relieve the debts of millions of farmers in the largely agrarian and impoverished region of the country.

The decisions were announced by the new Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party lost key regional polls last week ahead of the general elections due in May 2019.