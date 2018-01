Senior judge of the top Indian court the Supreme Court Justice, J Chelameswar (C) speaks to the media in New Delhi, India, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Four judges from the Supreme Court of India warned Friday democracy in the country was in danger due to the way the Chief Justice have been assigning cases.

In an unprecedented press conference, the four Supreme Court judges, led by the second most senior judge of the country's top court, J. Chelameswar, and by Ranjan Gogoi, who will be succeeding chief justice Dipak Misra in October, criticized the way the cases were being assigned.