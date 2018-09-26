Inmates display their Aadhaar or Unique Identification Number (UID) card and other documents after applying to open bank accounts as part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) program, inside the central jail in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Apr. 22, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday upheld a biometric identification system promoted by the government, known as the Aadhaar card.

The national identity card had been opposed by many due to privacy concerns.