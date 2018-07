Indian people participates in a candel light vigil, to condemn a recent act of alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old student in Delhi, as they participate in protest in Mumbai, India, Dec. 20, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Activists of All India Democratic Students Organisation shout slogans, condemning a recent act of alleged gang rape of a 23-year-old student in Delhi, as they participate in protest in Ahmedabad, India, Dec. 19, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the death sentences for three of the four convicts who were found guilty of the 2012 gang-rape of a young woman, who later died of her injuries.

The brutality of the crime sent shockwaves throughout the country and abroad, and led to the implementation of tougher laws to prevent violence against women in India.