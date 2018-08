Eunuchs take part in a procession to celebrate Bhujaria festival in Bhopal, India, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Indian transgenders come together in annual festival to pray for rain

Hundreds of eunuchs, transsexuals and transvestites, gathered together in the central Indian city of Bhopal on Tuesday in an annual festival to pray for rain.

From noon, around 500 eunuchs - locally known as hijras - dressed in their finest, walked in a procession, carrying bright green wheat sprouts, while singing and dancing, one of the participants, Suraiya Nayak, told EFE.