A file pictures shows an Indian Army soldier walking near the site of gunfight at village Hafoo Nazneenpora in Tral, some 40 kilometres south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Mar. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least six insurgents were killed by security forces on Saturday in India-administered Kashmir, including the deputy chief of the al-Qaeda-aligned Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group, authorities said.

"Six militants were neutralized in an early operation during which weapons and warlike stores were also recovered," army spokesperson Rajesh Kalia told EFE.