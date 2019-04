Indian women activists participate in the 'Women March for Change' in New Delhi, India, Apr. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian women activists participate in the 'Women March for Change' in New Delhi, India, Apr. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Hundreds of thousands of women marched across India on Thursday, a week ahead of general polls, to protest rising intolerance and hatred in the country under the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 150 demonstrations were organized in 20 Indian states, under the banner “If women don’t rise, exploitation will”. Some 1,000 women attended the march in New Delhi.