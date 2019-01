Indian bank employees carrying All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) placards on labor reforms join a nationwide strike by central government employees and trade union in Bhopal, India, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A view of a closed Canara Bank branch during a nationwide strike by central government employees and trade union in Bhopal, India, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Deserted streets during the nationwide general strike called by trade unions in Guwahati, Assam, India, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Thousands gathered in central New Delhi on Wednesday to protest the Indian government's labor policies and proposed reforms as part of a two-day countrywide shutdown.

Protesters shouted slogans and carried posters that accused the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of anti-worker policies, and also demanded better pay and benefits for workers.