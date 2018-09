Indian environmental activist Vidya Dinker at a meeting of NGOs and victims of climate change in parallel to the conference on climate change at the United Nations headquarters in Bangkok on Sep. 7, 2018. EFE / Gaspar Ruiz-Canela

Bolivian activist Martin Vilela poses on Sep. 7, 2018 during a meeting of NGOs and victims of climate change parallel to the conference on climate change that takes place this week at the UN headquarters in Bangkok. EFE / Gaspar Ruiz-Canela

Zimbabwean activist Mela Chiponda poses on Sep. 7, 2018 at a meeting of NGOs and victims of climate change in parallel to the conference on climate change at the UN headquarters in the Thai capital. EFE / Gaspar Ruiz-Canela

Bolivian Martin Vilela, Indian Vidya Dinker and Zimbabwean Mela Chiponda live in different continents but suffer a common problem - climate change, which they have come to denounce before the United Nations in Bangkok.

The three are among many activists and civil society representatives attending the UN climate change conference Friday that runs until Sunday.