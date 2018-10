Indian devotees pray on the banks of river Ganges as a Hindu priest performs a bath ritual on the second day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Eastern India, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian devotees pray on the banks of river Ganges as a Hindu priest performs a bath ritual on the second day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Eastern India, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Hindu devotees in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal rose early on Tuesday morning, the second day of the state's largest religious festival, to flock to the banks of the river Ganges.

There, the faithful conducted rituals, including bathing banana trees in the holy water, with priests chanting religious hymns in the background, reported an efe-epa journalist, on day two of the annual Durga Puja festival.