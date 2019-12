A protester during a demonstration in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian protesters and Muslims from different part of the city take part in a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

After two weeks of protests that left at least 21 dead in India, thousands of people joined a non-violent day on Monday against a controversial amendment to a citizenship law.

For the first time since the legal amendment was presented to the Indian parliament, the main leaders of the opposition party Indian National Congress led the demonstrations.