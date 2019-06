Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga on the 5th International Day of Yoga in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, Jun.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A participant performs yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga, at Rajpath in New Delhi, India, Jun.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performs yoga on the fifth annual International Yoga Day in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, Jun.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A Yang girl practice yoga at the ancient megalithic observatory of Kokino, North Macedonia, early Jun.21, 2019, the day of the Summer solstice. EPA-EFE/Batev Nake

A Hindu Naga Sadhu performs yoga on the occasion of fifth International Yoga Day during the annual Ambubachi festival in Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam, India,Jun.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

A Hindu Naga Sadhu performs yoga on the occasion of fifth International Yoga Day during the annual Ambubachi festival in Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam, India,Jun. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian Navy personnel take part in a yoga session to mark the fifth International Yoga Day on the deck of the decommissioned Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Viraat, in Mumbai, India, Jun.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Millions of fitness enthusiasts across India on Friday morning stretched and twisted their bodies and performed breathing exercises on the fifth International Yoga Day to practice the physical, mental and spiritual exercise that originated in ancient India.

Mostly observed in India, Yoga Day is being marked across the world on the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mooted the idea at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.