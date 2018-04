Indians protest the decision by the Temer administration not to recognize the demarcation of their lands in Brasilia, Brazil, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Some 1,500 Brazilian Indians marched in this capital on Thursday to demand progress on the demarcation of indigenous lands, a process they say has been frozen by the administration of President Michel Temer.

Participants blocked traffic as they made their way through the center of Brasilia to the seat of Congress, where they performed traditional indigenous rituals and spoke out against several bills now under consideration by lawmakers.