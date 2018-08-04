Professor Marcia Langton (L) and Gumatj elder Galarrwuy Yunupingu (R) converse while at the Garma Festival near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aboriginal activist Noel Pearson (L) and Gumatj elder Galarrwuy Yunupingu (R) converse at the Garma Festival near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 04, 2018.

Gumatj women attend the Youth Forum during the Garma Festival near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 04, 2018.

A Gumatj woman performs a smoking ceremony for the Youth Forum during the Garma Festival near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 04, 2018.

The second day of a festival that gathers representatives of traditional cultures being held in Australia's Northern Territory opened Saturday with various events, including a smoking ceremony and talks on issues affecting Indigenous Australians.

Currently in its 20th year, the Garma Festival of Traditional Cultures held near Nhulunbuy is considered to be the indigenous equivalent of the World Economic Forum, bringing together business leaders, international political leaders, intellectuals, academics and journalists to discuss the challenges facing the country's indigenous population, reported an efe-epa journalist on the ground.