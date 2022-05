A Bari indigenous woman carrying an opossum takes part in a march on 14 May 2022 in Tibu, Colombia, in which her people asserted their rights to live in harmony with nature. EFE/ Mario Caicedo

The Bari people, one of the indigenous groups of Colombia's lowland Catatumbo region, gathered over the weekend in this northeastern city to demand their right to live in harmony with nature and preserve their ancestral lands, or "Ishtana."

Hundreds of indigenous men, women and children heeded the call of the "Ñatubaiyibari" Association of Traditional Authorities of the Bari People" and arrived from remote parts of the Catatumbo River basin to make their voices heard.