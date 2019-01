Indigenous language interpreter Miguel May May (Left) wins Mexico's Italia Morayta award of 2019 in Mexico City on Jan. 24, 2019. EPA- EFE/José Méndez

Mexican writer Miguel May is one of the recipients of this year's Italia Morayta awards for translating and interpreting, picking up the prize for community interpreting in indigenous languages.

He received the honor during a ceremony that took place on Thursday night at the Simon Bolivar Amphitheater, a facility located at the Former College of San Ildefonso, a museum and cultural center in Mexico City's historic downtown.