Members of different indigenous groups participate in a protest on Jan. 20, 2019, in Manaus, Brazil, against the federal government's land policies and the transfer of the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) out of the Justice Ministry. EPA-EFE FILE/Raphael Alves

Authorities are investigating the murder of a leader of the Waiapi indigenous group by armed miners in Amapa, a state in Brazil's northern Amazon region, the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) said Sunday.

Federal Police officers and special response units went to the crime scene to investigate and "guarantee the security of the indigenous (people)," the FUNAI said.