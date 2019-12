The Sahrawi activist Aminetu Haidar, during an interview with Efe in Madrid a year ago. EFE/ FILE/ Maria Moya

The indigenous leader of the Yanomami tribe, Davi Kopenawa, better known as the Dalai Lama of the Amazon, in an intervention in London in 2009. EFE/FILE

Davi Kopenawa, a shaman and Brazilian indigenous leader who is one of the winners of the so-called Alternative Nobel Prize for 2019, believes support from abroad has been crucial to the survival of the Yanomami indigenous group.

"If you (foreigners) hadn't been able to do a good job for us, our people would have died, we wouldn't have been protected," he told Efe in an interview.