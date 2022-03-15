Indigenous leaders and representatives from the nine countries that share the Amazon basin on Monday met in Quito to call on regional governments and others around the world to guarantee protection for 80 percent of the rain forest by 2025.

Gathering in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the members of the directive council of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (Coica) opened their two-day meeting at the Casa de Cultura Ecuatoriana by commemorating the organization's founding 38 years ago.