View of a destroyed entrance of a hospital, in San Andres Larrainzar, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, 27 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

View of the inside of a hospital, in San Andres Larrainzar, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, 27 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

View of the inside of a hospital, in San Andres Larrainzar, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, 27 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

View of a burned out car, in San Andres Larrainzar, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, 27 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lopez

Indigenous Mexicans on Saturday set fire to a number of vehicles and attacked the houses of two municipal officials in protest against mosquito fumigation measures in San Andres Larrainzer, a city in the southern state of Chiapas over rumors that they could spread the new coronavirus.

This was the fourth protest this month by the indigenous people of the San Andres Larrainzar area against fumigation measures to control dengue mosquitoes, with houses and properties reported damaged in three other municipalities.EFE-EPA