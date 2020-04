A truck transports wood that was obtained through illegal logging near the city of Apui, located in the southern part of Amazonas state, Brazil. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Deforestation, fires, land invasions and now the coronavirus. Indigenous people in the Brazilian Amazon are isolating themselves from the pandemic in remote jungle areas to dodge a health crisis that has already claimed its first lives in their communities.

Covid-19 cases are rising daily amid the dense vegetation of the world's largest rainforest and triggering a growing sense of unease.