Indigenous people arrange candles for a ceremony as part of the Maya Zoque Chiapaneca Festival in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico, on 13 October 2021. EFE/Carlos Lopez

Some 700 bearers of the Mayan culture legacy are gathered this week in the capital of the southern Mexican state of Chiapas for the Maya Zoque Chiapaneca Festival, five days of performances and rites in honor of Mother Earth.

For more than 30 years, members of the Tzotzil, Zoque, Tzeltal, Chol and Tojolabal Maya communities have come to Tuxtla Gutierrez to take part in the observance, sponsored by the Chiapas State Council for Culture and Art.