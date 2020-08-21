About a hundred indigenous people from the Amazon returned Thursday to block an important highway in Brazil, this time "indefinitely," until the government responds to the deforestation, fires and the advance of the coronavirus pandemic that's devastating their territories.
Just one day after allowing the flow of traffic on the federal highway BR-163, which crosses the country from north to south, members of the Kayapó ethnic group established a new blockade near the municipality of Novo Progresso, in the northern state of Pará. EFE-EPA