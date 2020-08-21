Members of the Kayapos ethnic group block the B3-163 road as part of a protest over the scarce health resources assigned to them, against the Ferrograo railway and the invasion of their lands by illegal mining, in addition to demanding the presence of members of the Federal Government, in Novo Progresso, south of the Amazonian state of Para, Brazil, 20 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO CARRICO

About a hundred indigenous people from the Amazon returned Thursday to block an important highway in Brazil, this time "indefinitely," until the government responds to the deforestation, fires and the advance of the coronavirus pandemic that's devastating their territories.

Just one day after allowing the flow of traffic on the federal highway BR-163, which crosses the country from north to south, members of the Kayapó ethnic group established a new blockade near the municipality of Novo Progresso, in the northern state of Pará. EFE-EPA