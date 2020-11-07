An 04 November 2020 photo of a mural that reads "Pueblo Unido" (A People United) is seen behind the spokesman of the Mapuche Political Platform, Alihuen Antileo, who was interviewed by Efe on 04 November 2020 in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A scholar at the University of Chile's Human Rights Center, Salvador Millaleo, is interviewed by Efe on 04 November 2020 in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The spokesman of the Mapuche Political Plataform, Alihuen Antileo, is interviewed by Efe on 04 November 2020 in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chile's indigenous peoples have felt marginalized and ignored for more than two centuries, but they now see an opportunity with the drafting of a new national charter to finally obtain constitutional recognition.

"Under the (current dictatorship-era) constitution we don't exist. There's not a single mention of native peoples, and so there's no avenue for the development of our collective, territorial, political, educational and linguistic rights," Alihuen Antileo, spokesman for the Mapuche Political Platform, told Efe.