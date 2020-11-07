Chile's indigenous peoples have felt marginalized and ignored for more than two centuries, but they now see an opportunity with the drafting of a new national charter to finally obtain constitutional recognition.
"Under the (current dictatorship-era) constitution we don't exist. There's not a single mention of native peoples, and so there's no avenue for the development of our collective, territorial, political, educational and linguistic rights," Alihuen Antileo, spokesman for the Mapuche Political Platform, told Efe.