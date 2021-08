Members of indigenous communities take part in a demonstration on 25 August 2021 outside Brazil's Supreme Court to assert their ancestral rights ahead of a case with major implications for the settling of future land disputes involving native people. EFE/Joedson Alves

Thousands of indigenous people press for their ancestral right to land in Brasilia

Thousands of indigenous demonstrators gathered here Wednesday outside Brazil's Supreme Court building ahead of a case with major implications for the settling of future land disputes involving native people.

The protest was organized due to expectations the hearings would get under way on Wednesday, although the court probably will not consider the matter until Thursday at the earliest.