Thiago Henrique Karaí Djekup, 25, a leader in the Yviporá village in an indigenous reserve in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

Not far from the bustle of Sao Paulo, an imposing city of 12 million inhabitants, Brazil's smallest indigenous reservation has "resisted" the pressures of a land conflict and stays firm in the face of "threats" launched by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Engulfed by the frenzy of the largest metropolis in South America, around 700 members of the Guarani ethnic group live in precarious conditions in six villages at the foot of the Jaragua peak, a national park and their ancestral home.