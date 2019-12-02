General view on Dec. 2, 2019, of a street where a funk party was being held in the Sao Paulo "favela" of Paraisopolis, one of the biggest in Brazil's largest city. Nine people were trampled to death on Dec. 1 when police pursued criminals into the crowd, causing people to panic and stampede. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

General view on Dec. 2, 2019, of a street where a funk party was being held in the Sao Paulo "favela" of Paraisopolis, one of the biggest in Brazil's largest city. Nine people were trampled to death on Dec. 1 when police pursued criminals into the crowd, causing people to panic and stampede. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

A local resident holds a sign reading "Favela asks for peace" and displays a police tear gas canister on Dec. 2, 2019. A funk party was being held in the Sao Paulo "favela" of Paraisopolis, one of the biggest in Brazil's largest city, on Dec. 1, but nine people were trampled to death when police pursued criminals into the crowd, causing people to panic and stampede. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

On the streets of Paraisopolis, the second-largest "favela," or shantytown, in Sao Paulo, indignation and fear permeate the atmosphere of this poor Brazilian neighborhood where on the weekend nine young people were trampled to death when the crowd at a massive street dance party panicked during a police operation.

Few want to comment on the tragedy that hit the neighborhood on Sunday and those who do whisper their remarks or ask to talk inside out of fear of reprisals from the police or groups of drug traffickers, who control almost the entire favela and the big street party known as DZ7, an outdoor "funk" dance fest that attracts thousands each weekend along Ernest Renan Street.