On the streets of Paraisopolis, the second-largest "favela," or shantytown, in Sao Paulo, indignation and fear permeate the atmosphere of this poor Brazilian neighborhood where on the weekend nine young people were trampled to death when the crowd at a massive street dance party panicked during a police operation.
Few want to comment on the tragedy that hit the neighborhood on Sunday and those who do whisper their remarks or ask to talk inside out of fear of reprisals from the police or groups of drug traffickers, who control almost the entire favela and the big street party known as DZ7, an outdoor "funk" dance fest that attracts thousands each weekend along Ernest Renan Street.