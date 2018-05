Indonesian police officers standing guard are reflected in a puddle outside one of the churches that was hit by the bomb blast in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

An Indonesian police officer stands guard outside a police headquarters that was hit by a suicide bomb blast in Surabaya, East Java, East Java, Indonesia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

Burnt motorbikes are seen outside one of the churches that was hit by the bomb blast in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

The Indonesian parliament on Friday approved a new anti-terror law that allows security forces to detain suspects for a longer period and allows the armed forces to take part in anti-terror raids, two weeks after the country witnessed its worst terrorist attacks since 2005.

Muhammad Syafii, president of the parliamentary committee responsible for the law, said in a televised session of the house that the law aims to regulate acts of terrorism, which were not considered a crime until now.