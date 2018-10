LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) and woman's rights activists hold a banner during a protest against the draft of the country’s new criminal code (RKUHP) outside the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAST IRHAM

People record a man being whipped in front of a public audience as a punishment for being in a homosexual relationship in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesia has arrested two people in Java island for running a Facebook page for gays, accusing them of publishing pornography, official sources confirmed Monday.

In 2015, the couple had set up a Facebook page "Gay Bandung Indonesia," with more than 4,000 members.